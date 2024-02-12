Childrens Place Inc [PLCE] is -46.15% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Childrens Place Inc [NASDAQ: PLCE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.51% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -41.54%. The company report on February 9, 2024 at 6:30 AM that The Children’s Place Announces Preliminary Unaudited Results for the Fourth Quarter 2023.

Company Working with Advisors and Lenders to Obtain New Financing and Assess Other Actions.

Over the last 12 months, PLCE stock dropped by -70.95%. The one-year Childrens Place Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.55. The average equity rating for PLCE stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $156.06 million, with 12.22 million shares outstanding and 11.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.88 shares, PLCE stock reached a trading volume of 639.62K in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Childrens Place Inc [PLCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLCE shares is $22.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLCE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for Childrens Place Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Childrens Place Inc is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08.

PLCE Stock Performance Analysis:

Childrens Place Inc [PLCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -41.54. With this latest performance, PLCE shares dropped by -42.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.99 for Childrens Place Inc [PLCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.24, while it was recorded at 18.31 for the last single week of trading, and 24.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Childrens Place Inc Fundamentals:

Childrens Place Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.19 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

PLCE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Childrens Place Inc posted -3.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Childrens Place Inc go to -7.10%.

Childrens Place Inc [PLCE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PLCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 million shares, which is approximately 8.28%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 million shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.