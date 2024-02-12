Charge Enterprises Inc [CRGE] stock Initiated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $4.50

Charge Enterprises Inc [NASDAQ: CRGE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.10% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -28.77%. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Georgia’s No. 1 Volume and a Top 10 U.S Ford Dealership Commissions Charge Enterprises for EV Charging and Solar Project.

Charge Implementing Infrastructure to Advance Akins Ford’s Electrification Objectives with 19 EV Charging Stations and Comprehensive Solar System, Resulting in 700,000 kW in Total Carbon Offset.

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRGE) (“Charge” or the “Company”), a leading energy, electrical, broadband and EV charging infrastructure company, has been selected by Akins Ford – Georgia’s largest volume Ford dealer and a top ten Ford U.S. dealership – for the turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction of 19 electric vehicle (“EV”) charging stations and a 450 kW DC solar photovoltaic (“PV”) system. Greenspeed Energy Solutions, LLC, a Charge Enterprises company, will start the project in mid-December and will serve to advance Akins Ford’s electrification objectives and larger mission to make sustainable transportation more accessible and convenient to its customers.

Over the last 12 months, CRGE stock dropped by -91.69%. The one-year Charge Enterprises Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 97.78. The average equity rating for CRGE stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.15 million, with 206.84 million shares outstanding and 105.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 0.67 shares, CRGE stock reached a trading volume of 16.82M in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Charge Enterprises Inc [CRGE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRGE shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRGE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Charge Enterprises Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Charge Enterprises Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRGE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRGE in the course of the last twelve months was 1.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.93.

CRGE Stock Performance Analysis:

Charge Enterprises Inc [CRGE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.77. With this latest performance, CRGE shares gained by 14.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRGE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.84 for Charge Enterprises Inc [CRGE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1306, while it was recorded at 0.1216 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5706 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Charge Enterprises Inc Fundamentals:

Charge Enterprises Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.93 and a Current Ratio set at 0.94.

CRGE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Charge Enterprises Inc posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRGE.

Charge Enterprises Inc [CRGE] Institutonal Ownership Details

