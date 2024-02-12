BTIG Research lifts Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [MARA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: MARA] gained 23.89% on the last trading session, reaching $21.58 price per share at the time. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for January 2024.

Closed Generate Capital Acquisition, Paving Path to 50 EH/s.

Signed Agreement with Hut8 To Assume Full Control of New Sites by April 30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.54 shares, MARA reached a trading volume of 75.64M in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [MARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MARA shares is $19.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MARA stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74.

Trading performance analysis for MARA stock

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [MARA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.26. With this latest performance, MARA shares dropped by -6.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 250.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.13 for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [MARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.53, while it was recorded at 19.34 for the last single week of trading, and 13.31 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [MARA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.33 and a Current Ratio set at 11.33.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [MARA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc posted -0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -231.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc go to 50.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Marathon Digital Holdings Inc [MARA]

The top three institutional holders of MARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MARA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MARA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.