Bernstein slashes price target on Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY] – find out why.

Tilray Brands Inc [NASDAQ: TLRY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.88% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than 0.00%. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 7:00 AM that SweetWater Brewing and Atlanta Track Club Join Forces to Promote Active Lifestyles.

SweetWater Brewing is now the Official Beer Partner of the Atlanta Track Club.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, TLRY stock dropped by -37.95%. The one-year Tilray Brands Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.59. The average equity rating for TLRY stock is currently 2.56, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.40 billion, with 742.73 million shares outstanding and 732.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 0.71 shares, TLRY stock reached a trading volume of 20.87M in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLRY shares is $2.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLRY stock is a recommendation set at 2.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Tilray Brands Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tilray Brands Inc is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

TLRY Stock Performance Analysis:

Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, TLRY shares dropped by -6.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.40 for Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0105, while it was recorded at 1.8880 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1001 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tilray Brands Inc Fundamentals:

Tilray Brands Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

TLRY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tilray Brands Inc posted -1.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3,066.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TLRY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tilray Brands Inc go to 37.00%.

Tilray Brands Inc [TLRY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TLRY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TLRY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TLRY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.