WestRock Co [WRK] Is Currently 7.26 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

WestRock Co [NYSE: WRK] gained 7.26% or 2.9 points to close at $42.82 with a heavy trading volume of 4198834 shares. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 6:30 AM that WestRock Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results.

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK), a leading provider of sustainable paper and packaging solutions, today announced results for its fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

The daily chart for WRK points out that the company has recorded 25.13% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, WRK reached to a volume of 4198834 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about WestRock Co [WRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRK shares is $44.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for WestRock Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WestRock Co is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for WRK in the course of the last twelve months was 15.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.95.

Trading performance analysis for WRK stock

WestRock Co [WRK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.15. With this latest performance, WRK shares gained by 1.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.57 for WestRock Co [WRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.28, while it was recorded at 39.72 for the last single week of trading, and 34.69 for the last 200 days.

WestRock Co [WRK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

WestRock Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 1.55.

WestRock Co [WRK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WestRock Co posted 0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 57.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WRK.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at WestRock Co [WRK]

The top three institutional holders of WRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WRK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WRK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.