Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Arbutus Biopharma Corp [ABUS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Arbutus Biopharma Corp [NASDAQ: ABUS] jumped around 0.05 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.54 at the close of the session, up 2.01%. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Arbutus Announces 2024 Corporate Objectives and Provides Financial Update.

Additional data from two on-going Phase 2a clinical trials evaluating imdusiran, our RNAi therapeutic, as a cornerstone therapy in combination with other compounds expected in 2024.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Initiation of a third Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating imdusiran and an approved PD-L1 monoclonal antibody expected in 1H 2024.

Compared to the average trading volume of 789.44K shares, ABUS reached a trading volume of 4334421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arbutus Biopharma Corp [ABUS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABUS shares is $4.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Arbutus Biopharma Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbutus Biopharma Corp is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

How has ABUS stock performed recently?

Arbutus Biopharma Corp [ABUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.83. With this latest performance, ABUS shares gained by 4.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.39 for Arbutus Biopharma Corp [ABUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.30, while it was recorded at 2.45 for the last single week of trading, and 2.19 for the last 200 days.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp [ABUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Arbutus Biopharma Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.34 and a Current Ratio set at 6.34.

Earnings analysis for Arbutus Biopharma Corp [ABUS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arbutus Biopharma Corp posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABUS.

Insider trade positions for Arbutus Biopharma Corp [ABUS]

The top three institutional holders of ABUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ABUS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ABUS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.