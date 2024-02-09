Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [NASDAQ: EOSE] slipped around -0.04 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.14 at the close of the session, down -3.39%. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Eos Energy Enterprises Join Forces with SABIC Specialties to Produce a Specialty Light-Weight, Conductive Composite Thermoplastic for Eos Z3TM Battery.

Multiyear supply agreement supports scaling Eos’s Z3 battery production and reducing battery module cost as part of Project AMAZE.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.79M shares, EOSE reached a trading volume of 3324344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOSE shares is $7.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOSE stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOSE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.66.

How has EOSE stock performed recently?

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.70. With this latest performance, EOSE shares gained by 14.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.78 for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0916, while it was recorded at 1.1920 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1588 for the last 200 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.47 and a Current Ratio set at 2.32.

Earnings analysis for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc posted -0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOSE.

Insider trade positions for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc [EOSE]

