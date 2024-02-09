Vector Group Ltd [VGR] moved down -1.49: Why It’s Important

Vector Group Ltd [NYSE: VGR] closed the trading session at $9.91. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 5:30 PM that Vector Group Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Montego becomes the largest U.S. discount brand.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.15 percent and weekly performance of -7.04 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 829.97K shares, VGR reached to a volume of 2905182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vector Group Ltd [VGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VGR shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VGR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Vector Group Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vector Group Ltd is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for VGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for VGR in the course of the last twelve months was 7.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.79.

VGR stock trade performance evaluation

Vector Group Ltd [VGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.04. With this latest performance, VGR shares dropped by -10.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.28 for Vector Group Ltd [VGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.95, while it was recorded at 10.21 for the last single week of trading, and 11.40 for the last 200 days.

Vector Group Ltd [VGR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Vector Group Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.79 and a Current Ratio set at 2.05.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vector Group Ltd [VGR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vector Group Ltd posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VGR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vector Group Ltd go to 19.10%.

Vector Group Ltd [VGR]: Institutional Ownership

