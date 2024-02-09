USA Compression Partners LP [USAC] stock Downgrade by Mizuho analyst, price target now $22

USA Compression Partners LP [NYSE: USAC] closed the trading session at $24.50. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 4:30 PM that USA Compression Partners Announces Fourth-Quarter 2023 Distribution; Fourth-Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for February 13.

USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) (“USA Compression”) today announced a cash distribution of $0.525 per common unit ($2.10 on an annualized basis) for the fourth-quarter of 2023. The distribution will be paid on February 2, 2024 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on January 22, 2024.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.31 percent and weekly performance of -4.33 percent. The stock has been moved at 20.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 647.45K shares, USAC reached to a volume of 5174418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about USA Compression Partners LP [USAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USAC shares is $23.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USAC stock is a recommendation set at 3.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for USA Compression Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for USA Compression Partners LP is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for USAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for USAC in the course of the last twelve months was 42.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.66.

USAC stock trade performance evaluation

USA Compression Partners LP [USAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.33. With this latest performance, USAC shares dropped by -0.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.40 for USA Compression Partners LP [USAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.45, while it was recorded at 24.82 for the last single week of trading, and 22.42 for the last 200 days.

USA Compression Partners LP [USAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

USA Compression Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.66 and a Current Ratio set at 1.26.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for USA Compression Partners LP [USAC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, USA Compression Partners LP posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for USA Compression Partners LP go to -1.00%.

USA Compression Partners LP [USAC]: Institutional Ownership

