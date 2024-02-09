Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] Revenue clocked in at $13.90 billion, down -6.58% YTD: What’s Next?

Royal Caribbean Group [NYSE: RCL] price surged by 1.29 percent to reach at $1.54. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 7:08 AM that CELEBRITY CRUISES’ NEWEST SHIP, CELEBRITY ASCENT, EARNS THE COVETED FORBES TRAVEL GUIDE FOUR-STAR AWARD.

The World’s First Cruise Line in the Forbes Travel Guide’s Star Awards Has Six Star-Rated Ships in 2024.

Celebrity Cruises, the first ocean cruise line to earn the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide (“FTG”) Star Awards in 2023, continues to collect accolades with six of its ships receiving an official rating in 2024. Illustrating the importance of innovation and guest centric service is the addition of Celebrity Ascent, the newest Edge Series ship, to the Four-Star list.

The one-year RCL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.29. The average equity rating for RCL stock is currently 1.73, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $139.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Group is set at 3.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for RCL in the course of the last twelve months was 53.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.16.

RCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.72. With this latest performance, RCL shares dropped by -2.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.56 for Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.92, while it was recorded at 121.12 for the last single week of trading, and 99.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Royal Caribbean Group Fundamentals:

Royal Caribbean Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.16 and a Current Ratio set at 0.19.

RCL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Royal Caribbean Group posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 67.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Royal Caribbean Group go to 26.70%.

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.