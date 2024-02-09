Ovintiv Inc [OVV] Stock trading around $41.80 per share: What’s Next?

Ovintiv Inc [NYSE: OVV] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $41.80. The company report on January 26, 2024 at 11:00 AM that Ovintiv to Host its 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results Conference Call and Webcast on February 28, 2024.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced plans to hold its 2023 fourth quarter and year-end results conference call at 8:00 a.m. MT, on Wednesday February 28, 2024. The Company plans to release its financial and operating results after market close, Tuesday February 27, 2024. In addition to the release, supplemental slides and financial statements will be available on the Company’s website, located at www.ovintiv.com.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/3Segm9H to receive an instant automated call back.

Ovintiv Inc stock has also loss -0.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OVV stock has declined by -8.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.62% and lost -4.83% year-on date.

The market cap for OVV stock reached $11.41 billion, with 272.90 million shares outstanding and 247.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, OVV reached a trading volume of 3069703 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ovintiv Inc [OVV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OVV shares is $53.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OVV stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Ovintiv Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ovintiv Inc is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for OVV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for OVV in the course of the last twelve months was 9.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.45.

OVV stock trade performance evaluation

Ovintiv Inc [OVV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.74. With this latest performance, OVV shares dropped by -0.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OVV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.89 for Ovintiv Inc [OVV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.62, while it was recorded at 41.57 for the last single week of trading, and 42.63 for the last 200 days.

Ovintiv Inc [OVV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ovintiv Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.45 and a Current Ratio set at 0.45.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ovintiv Inc [OVV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ovintiv Inc posted 0.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -51.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OVV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ovintiv Inc go to 13.10%.

Ovintiv Inc [OVV]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of OVV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in OVV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in OVV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.