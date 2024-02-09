Northland Capital lifts Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NASDAQ: NVTS] surged by $0.65 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $6.33. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Navitas Semiconductor to Report Q4 and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, February 29th, 2024.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp stock has also gained 11.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NVTS stock has inclined by 4.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -28.39% and lost -21.56% year-on date.

The market cap for NVTS stock reached $1.13 billion, with 153.63 million shares outstanding and 117.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, NVTS reached a trading volume of 2941094 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVTS shares is $10.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Navitas Semiconductor Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Navitas Semiconductor Corp is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

NVTS stock trade performance evaluation

Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.44. With this latest performance, NVTS shares dropped by -11.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.00 for Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.02, while it was recorded at 5.79 for the last single week of trading, and 7.65 for the last 200 days.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Navitas Semiconductor Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.38 and a Current Ratio set at 4.73.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Navitas Semiconductor Corp posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Navitas Semiconductor Corp go to 20.00%.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp [NVTS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NVTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NVTS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NVTS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.