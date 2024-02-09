Market cap of Renalytix Plc ADR [RNLX] reaches 27.05M – now what?

Renalytix Plc ADR [NASDAQ: RNLX] closed the trading session at $0.54. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 7:00 AM that New published data demonstrates KidneyIntelX™ has broad implications for winning war on chronic kidney disease.

Electronic health record deployment of KidneyIntelX was associated with clinical actions that slowed progression of chronic kidney disease and improved Type 2 diabetes control in just 12 months.

Results demonstrated a 61% increase in preventative drug prescriptions among patients in the high-risk group and improved specialist referrals which can significantly reduce overall cost of care and improve patient outcomes.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 38.82 percent and weekly performance of 80.53 percent. The stock has been moved at -80.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 34.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -48.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 200.02K shares, RNLX reached to a volume of 4716585 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Renalytix Plc ADR [RNLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNLX shares is $3.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Renalytix Plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Renalytix Plc ADR is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for RNLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.36.

RNLX stock trade performance evaluation

Renalytix Plc ADR [RNLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 80.53. With this latest performance, RNLX shares gained by 34.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.57 for Renalytix Plc ADR [RNLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3738, while it was recorded at 0.3349 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6885 for the last 200 days.

Renalytix Plc ADR [RNLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Renalytix Plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.09 and a Current Ratio set at 1.09.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Renalytix Plc ADR [RNLX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Renalytix Plc ADR posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RNLX.

Renalytix Plc ADR [RNLX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RNLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RNLX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RNLX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.