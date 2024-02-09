Citigroup slashes price target on Phillips 66 [PSX] – find out why.

Phillips 66 [NYSE: PSX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.20% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.87%. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 4:45 PM that Phillips 66 Announces Quarterly Dividend.

The board of directors of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share on Phillips 66 common stock. The dividend is payable on March 1, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 20, 2024.

Over the last 12 months, PSX stock rose by 43.55%. The one-year Phillips 66 stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.81. The average equity rating for PSX stock is currently 1.91, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $64.59 billion, with 465.84 million shares outstanding and 439.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, PSX stock reached a trading volume of 4017461 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Phillips 66 [PSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSX shares is $148.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Phillips 66 shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phillips 66 is set at 3.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSX in the course of the last twelve months was 14.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.96.

PSX Stock Performance Analysis:

Phillips 66 [PSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.87. With this latest performance, PSX shares gained by 10.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.16 for Phillips 66 [PSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.26, while it was recorded at 146.39 for the last single week of trading, and 113.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Phillips 66 Fundamentals:

Phillips 66’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

PSX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Phillips 66 posted 4.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phillips 66 go to -11.10%.

Phillips 66 [PSX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PSX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PSX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.