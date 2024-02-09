Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN] moved down -1.01: Why It’s Important

Banco Santander S.A. ADR [NYSE: SAN] closed the trading session at $3.93. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 10:00 AM that Santander US Middle-Income Survey Finds Majority of Americans Remained Optimistic in 2023, See Headwinds Ahead in 2024.

Holiday gift giving seen as a reflection of financial prosperity, with seven in 10 spending more or above 2022 levels.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Two-thirds expect the United States to enter recession in 2024.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.07 percent and weekly performance of -3.20 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, SAN reached to a volume of 2712346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAN shares is $5.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Banco Santander S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Santander S.A. ADR is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63.

SAN stock trade performance evaluation

Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.20. With this latest performance, SAN shares dropped by -5.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.63 for Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.09, while it was recorded at 4.00 for the last single week of trading, and 3.78 for the last 200 days.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Banco Santander S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.45.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Santander S.A. ADR go to 16.97%.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR [SAN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SAN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SAN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.