Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR [AUTL] moved down -5.06: Why It’s Important

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR [NASDAQ: AUTL] closed the trading session at $6.00. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Autolus Announces Pricing of Underwritten Offering.

Jefferies LLC and Truist Securities, Inc. are acting as joint bookrunners for the offering. Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Needham & Company, LLC and Van Lanschot Kempen (USA) Inc. are acting as co-managers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.83 percent and weekly performance of 1.18 percent. The stock has been moved at 100.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 63.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, AUTL reached to a volume of 12049286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here's what leading stock market gurus have to say about Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR [AUTL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUTL shares is $10.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUTL stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUTL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 189.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48.

AUTL stock trade performance evaluation

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR [AUTL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.18. With this latest performance, AUTL shares dropped by -12.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 200.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUTL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.90 for Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR [AUTL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.71, while it was recorded at 6.20 for the last single week of trading, and 3.55 for the last 200 days.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR [AUTL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.16 and a Current Ratio set at 8.16.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR [AUTL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AUTL.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR [AUTL]: Institutional Ownership

