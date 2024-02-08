Wells Fargo slashes price target on Omnicom Group, Inc. [OMC] – find out why.

Omnicom Group, Inc. [NYSE: OMC] slipped around -2.68 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $86.32 at the close of the session, down -3.01%. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 4:02 PM that Omnicom Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

2023 Fourth Quarter:.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, OMC reached a trading volume of 4400748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Omnicom Group, Inc. [OMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMC shares is $97.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Omnicom Group, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on Feb-08-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Omnicom Group, Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for OMC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.95.

How has OMC stock performed recently?

Omnicom Group, Inc. [OMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.49. With this latest performance, OMC shares dropped by -2.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.71 for Omnicom Group, Inc. [OMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.35, while it was recorded at 88.78 for the last single week of trading, and 84.52 for the last 200 days.

Omnicom Group, Inc. [OMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Omnicom Group, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 0.95.

Earnings analysis for Omnicom Group, Inc. [OMC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Omnicom Group, Inc. posted 1.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Omnicom Group, Inc. go to 9.10%.

Insider trade positions for Omnicom Group, Inc. [OMC]

The top three institutional holders of OMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in OMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in OMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.