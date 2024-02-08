SMX [Security Matters] Plc [SMX] Stock trading around $0.40 per share: What’s Next?

SMX (Security Matters) Plc [NASDAQ: SMX] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 72.34 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.40. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 9:43 AM that SMX SPEARHEADS SUSTAINABLE FASHION AT PREMIÈRE VISION PARIS.

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX; SMXWW) is pleased to announce its attendance at the February 6-8, 2024 Première Vision event in Paris, France. Première Vision is a bi-annual event for fashion professionals. The SMX sales and marketing team have meetings scheduled with key suppliers as well as major lifestyle and luxury brands.

SMX believes that its presence at Première Vision is a crucial first step towards sustainable transformation in the fashion industry. SMX offers a technological solution that enhances sustainability while also addressing issues like counterfeiting, and verification of the amount of recycled content.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 118886173 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SMX (Security Matters) Plc stands at 37.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 36.56%.

The market cap for SMX stock reached $2.28 million, with 5.70 million shares outstanding and 5.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 699.14K shares, SMX reached a trading volume of 118886173 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

SMX (Security Matters) Plc [SMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.03. With this latest performance, SMX shares dropped by -14.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.01 for SMX (Security Matters) Plc [SMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6659, while it was recorded at 0.3008 for the last single week of trading, and 5.7203 for the last 200 days.

SMX (Security Matters) Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.24 and a Current Ratio set at 0.24.

