Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG] Is Currently 0.05 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [NYSE: PEG] gained 0.05% or 0.03 points to close at $59.01 with a heavy trading volume of 3738803 shares. The company report on January 26, 2024 at 8:30 AM that PSEG To Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results On Feb. 26.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) will host its fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings call at 11:00 a.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 26, during which management will discuss fourth quarter and full year financial results, financial guidance, capital investments, regulatory activities, and other important matters.

The audio webcast can be accessed at that time, along with accompanying presentation materials, on the Investor News and Events section of PSEG’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.pseg.com.

The daily chart for PEG points out that the company has recorded -2.61% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, PEG reached to a volume of 3738803 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEG shares is $65.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEG in the course of the last twelve months was 39.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.45.

Trading performance analysis for PEG stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.76. With this latest performance, PEG shares dropped by -5.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.02 for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.80, while it was recorded at 58.68 for the last single week of trading, and 61.36 for the last 200 days.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.45 and a Current Ratio set at 0.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. posted 0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. go to 4.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. [PEG]

The top three institutional holders of PEG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PEG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PEG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.