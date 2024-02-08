Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI] Revenue clocked in at $867.67 million, down -8.38% YTD: What’s Next?

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [NYSE: OHI] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 0.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $28.09. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 4:20 PM that Omega Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Completed $249 Million in New Investments in Q4.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3371241 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. stands at 2.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.98%.

The market cap for OHI stock reached $6.88 billion, with 244.99 million shares outstanding and 244.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, OHI reached a trading volume of 3371241 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OHI shares is $32.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for OHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for OHI in the course of the last twelve months was 11.89.

How has OHI stock performed recently?

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.14. With this latest performance, OHI shares dropped by -8.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.25 for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.28, while it was recorded at 28.34 for the last single week of trading, and 31.06 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. go to -5.70%.

Insider trade positions for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI]

The top three institutional holders of OHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in OHI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in OHI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.