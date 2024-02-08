O-I Glass Inc [OI] Revenue clocked in at $7.11 billion, up 0.06% YTD: What’s Next?

O-I Glass Inc [NYSE: OI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.06% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.57%. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 4:20 PM that O-I Glass Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2023 Results.

Strong 2023 Performance Positions O-I Well for Volume Recovery; Transformative MAGMA Greenfield to be Deployed Mid-2024.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, OI stock dropped by -27.57%. The one-year O-I Glass Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.98. The average equity rating for OI stock is currently 1.82, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.54 billion, with 154.69 million shares outstanding and 152.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, OI stock reached a trading volume of 4443097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on O-I Glass Inc [OI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OI shares is $21.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OI stock is a recommendation set at 1.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for O-I Glass Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for O-I Glass Inc is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for OI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for OI in the course of the last twelve months was 23.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.77.

OI Stock Performance Analysis:

O-I Glass Inc [OI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.57. With this latest performance, OI shares gained by 3.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.32 for O-I Glass Inc [OI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.48, while it was recorded at 15.04 for the last single week of trading, and 18.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into O-I Glass Inc Fundamentals:

O-I Glass Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.77 and a Current Ratio set at 1.23.

OI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, O-I Glass Inc posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for O-I Glass Inc go to 3.90%.

O-I Glass Inc [OI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of OI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in OI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in OI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.