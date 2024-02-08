Market cap of Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] reaches 6.21M – now what?

Kaixin Auto Holdings [NASDAQ: KXIN] closed the trading session at $0.23. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 4:00 PM that Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Letter Regarding Minimum Bid Price.

If the Company does not regain compliance with the Rule by July 30, 2024, but meets the Nasdaq Capital Market initial inclusion criteria set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5505, except for the minimum $1.00 per share bid price requirement, the Company will be granted an additional 180-calendar day compliance period. If the Company does not regain compliance with the Rule by July 30, 2024, and is not eligible for an additional compliance period at that time, Nasdaq Staff will then provide a written notification to the Company informing that its common stock will be delisted. At that time, the Company may appeal the Nasdaq Staff’s delisting determination to the Nasdaq Hearings Panel pursuant to the procedures set forth in the applicable Nasdaq Listing Rules.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -73.50 percent and weekly performance of -19.20 percent. The stock has been moved at -93.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -67.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -93.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 750.60K shares, KXIN reached to a volume of 3713679 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kaixin Auto Holdings is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for KXIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

KXIN stock trade performance evaluation

Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.20. With this latest performance, KXIN shares dropped by -67.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KXIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.30 for Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9068, while it was recorded at 0.2447 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7693 for the last 200 days.

Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Kaixin Auto Holdings’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.91 and a Current Ratio set at 1.92.

Kaixin Auto Holdings [KXIN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of KXIN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KXIN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KXIN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.