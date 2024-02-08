Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc [LXRX] gain 40.52% so far this year. What now?

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: LXRX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.71% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.97%. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Provides Business and Pipeline Update at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

-INPEFA® Launch Positioned for Acceleration in 2024-.

-Clinical Data and FDA Feedback Support INPEFA Life Cycle Management Opportunity in Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy-.

Over the last 12 months, LXRX stock dropped by -10.04%. The one-year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 58.25. The average equity rating for LXRX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $526.60 million, with 244.93 million shares outstanding and 238.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, LXRX stock reached a trading volume of 4026703 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc [LXRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LXRX shares is $5.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LXRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 993.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

LXRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc [LXRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.97. With this latest performance, LXRX shares gained by 40.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.19 for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc [LXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.46, while it was recorded at 2.10 for the last single week of trading, and 1.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc Fundamentals:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.91 and a Current Ratio set at 6.92.

LXRX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXRX.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc [LXRX] Institutonal Ownership Details

