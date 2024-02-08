Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY] moved down -3.42: Why It’s Important

Joby Aviation Inc [NYSE: JOBY] closed the trading session at $5.65. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Joby Aviation to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY), a company developing all-electric aircraft for commercial passenger service, today announced that it expects to release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, and to host a webcast at 5:00 pm ET the same day. The webcast will be publicly available in the Upcoming Events section of the company website, www.jobyaviation.com. If unable to attend the webcast, to listen by phone, please dial 1-877-407-9719 or 1-201-378-4906. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company website following the event.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.04 percent and weekly performance of 3.48 percent. The stock has been moved at -31.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.20 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.95M shares, JOBY reached to a volume of 4009534 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JOBY shares is $7.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JOBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Joby Aviation Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Joby Aviation Inc is set at 0.33 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.48. With this latest performance, JOBY shares dropped by -11.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.48 for Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.19, while it was recorded at 5.68 for the last single week of trading, and 6.58 for the last 200 days.

Joby Aviation Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.78 and a Current Ratio set at 22.78.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Joby Aviation Inc posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JOBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Joby Aviation Inc go to -11.81%.

Joby Aviation Inc [JOBY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of JOBY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in JOBY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in JOBY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.