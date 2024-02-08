Jefferies lifts TotalEnergies SE ADR [TTE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

TotalEnergies SE ADR [NYSE: TTE] price plunged by -3.07 percent to reach at -$2.0. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 9:14 AM that TotalEnergies SE: Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results.

TotalEnergies delivers robust results in line with its objectives and confirms the relevance of its strategy in an uncertain environment.

The one-year TTE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.0. The average equity rating for TTE stock is currently 1.88, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TotalEnergies SE ADR [TTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTE shares is $77.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTE stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for TotalEnergies SE ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TotalEnergies SE ADR is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTE in the course of the last twelve months was 11.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.91.

TTE Stock Performance Analysis:

TotalEnergies SE ADR [TTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.27. With this latest performance, TTE shares dropped by -5.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.29 for TotalEnergies SE ADR [TTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.23, while it was recorded at 64.36 for the last single week of trading, and 63.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TotalEnergies SE ADR Fundamentals:

TotalEnergies SE ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.91 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

TTE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TotalEnergies SE ADR posted 2.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TotalEnergies SE ADR go to -7.10%.

TotalEnergies SE ADR [TTE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TTE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TTE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TTE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.