For Airbnb Inc [ABNB], Analyst sees a rise to $134. What next?

Airbnb Inc [NASDAQ: ABNB] surged by $3.02 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $147.55. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Airbnb to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) today announced that the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results will be released after market close on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. The company’s shareholder letter will be made available on the Airbnb Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET the same day. The link to the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb Inc stock has also gained 2.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ABNB stock has inclined by 24.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.73% and gained 8.38% year-on date.

The market cap for ABNB stock reached $94.44 billion, with 640.05 million shares outstanding and 414.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.74M shares, ABNB reached a trading volume of 4116134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Airbnb Inc [ABNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $138.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.74. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc is set at 4.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 22.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.78.

ABNB stock trade performance evaluation

Airbnb Inc [ABNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.37. With this latest performance, ABNB shares gained by 5.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.45 for Airbnb Inc [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.80, while it was recorded at 145.98 for the last single week of trading, and 130.63 for the last 200 days.

Airbnb Inc [ABNB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Airbnb Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.78 and a Current Ratio set at 1.78.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Airbnb Inc [ABNB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Airbnb Inc posted 0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 92.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Airbnb Inc go to 21.40%.

Airbnb Inc [ABNB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ABNB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ABNB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.