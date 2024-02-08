Banc of California Inc [BANC] Revenue clocked in at $424.59 million, down -5.14% YTD: What’s Next?

Banc of California Inc [NYSE: BANC] price plunged by -1.47 percent to reach at -$0.19. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Banc of California, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results Following Completion of Transformational Merger with PacWest Bancorp.

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC):.

The one-year BANC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.53. The average equity rating for BANC stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Banc of California Inc [BANC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BANC shares is $16.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BANC stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Banc of California Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banc of California Inc is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for BANC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for BANC in the course of the last twelve months was 19.50.

BANC Stock Performance Analysis:

Banc of California Inc [BANC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.55. With this latest performance, BANC shares dropped by -2.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BANC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.30 for Banc of California Inc [BANC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.09, while it was recorded at 13.15 for the last single week of trading, and 12.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Banc of California Inc Fundamentals:

Banc of California Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.39.

BANC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Banc of California Inc posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BANC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banc of California Inc go to 10.00%.

Banc of California Inc [BANC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BANC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BANC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BANC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.