Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT] gain 76.78% so far this year. What now?

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ARQT] gained 0.18% or 0.01 points to close at $5.71 with a heavy trading volume of 3262666 shares. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM that Arcutis Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The restricted stock units vest over four years, with 25 percent vesting on each annual anniversary of the vesting commencement date, subject to the employee being continuously employed by Arcutis as of such vesting dates.

The daily chart for ARQT points out that the company has recorded -41.91% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.41M shares, ARQT reached to a volume of 3262666 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARQT shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARQT stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 149.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36.

Trading performance analysis for ARQT stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.73. With this latest performance, ARQT shares gained by 40.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.74 for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.52, while it was recorded at 6.03 for the last single week of trading, and 6.66 for the last 200 days.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.39 and a Current Ratio set at 6.72.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc posted -1.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc go to 9.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc [ARQT]

The top three institutional holders of ARQT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ARQT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ARQT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.