Wall Street Analyst Downgrade UBS Group AG [UBS]. What else is Wall St. saying

UBS Group AG [NYSE: UBS] slipped around -1.64 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $28.15 at the close of the session, down -5.51%. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 10:00 AM that Seven UBS advisor teams in Arizona named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams 2024 list.

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that seven of the firm’s financial advisor teams in Arizona have been named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list for 2024. Four of the teams are based in Phoenix, two are in Tucson, and one is in Scottsdale.

“Our advisor teams develop comprehensive financial plans and tailored financial solutions to meet clients’ individual needs and goals, leading to strong, lasting relationships,” said Shawn Bernhard, Arizona Market Director at UBS Wealth Management USA. “We are proud that our advisor teams here in Arizona, as well as many others across the US, have received this prestigious industry recognition.”.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, UBS reached a trading volume of 6382369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UBS Group AG [UBS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBS shares is $31.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.39. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for UBS Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UBS Group AG is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBS in the course of the last twelve months was 9.64.

How has UBS stock performed recently?

UBS Group AG [UBS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.88. With this latest performance, UBS shares dropped by -5.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.90 for UBS Group AG [UBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.29, while it was recorded at 29.44 for the last single week of trading, and 24.21 for the last 200 days.

UBS Group AG [UBS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

UBS Group AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.78.

Earnings analysis for UBS Group AG [UBS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UBS Group AG posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS Group AG go to 10.12%.

Insider trade positions for UBS Group AG [UBS]

The top three institutional holders of UBS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, BLACKROCK INC., and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.