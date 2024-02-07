Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ: FITB] closed the trading session at $33.47. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Fifth Third named one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine.

Fifth Third is proud to announce it has been named to Fortune’s 2024 list of the World’s Most Admired CompaniesTM. This accolade is based on feedback from executives, directors, and analysts who rate enterprises in their own industry.

“We’re honored to be included on Fortune’s list of Most Admired Companies for the first time,” said Tim Spence, chairman, chief executive officer and president of Fifth Third. “We’ve worked hard to build a company that delivers strong returns for our long-term investors, delivers innovations to empower our customers, is a vested partner in the community, and creates a culture of connection for our employees.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.96 percent and weekly performance of -5.37 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 26.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.63M shares, FITB reached to a volume of 5505118 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FITB shares is $38.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FITB stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fifth Third Bancorp is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for FITB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for FITB in the course of the last twelve months was 8.14.

FITB stock trade performance evaluation

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.37. With this latest performance, FITB shares dropped by -5.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FITB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.43 for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.22, while it was recorded at 33.73 for the last single week of trading, and 27.80 for the last 200 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Fifth Third Bancorp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.32.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fifth Third Bancorp posted 0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FITB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fifth Third Bancorp go to 4.84%.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FITB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FITB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FITB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.