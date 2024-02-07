T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] Stock trading around $161.00 per share: What’s Next?

T-Mobile US Inc [NASDAQ: TMUS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.62% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.43%. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 10:45 AM that Employee Spotlight: Meet the Cybersecurity Expert Who Believes in the Importance of Living Life “Out Loud”.

As we celebrate Black History Month, we speak with a T-Mobile standout who says she is celebrating February by showing the world the face of success in technology.

Terri Oscar is an Army veteran, a military spouse and a mother. Her resume includes being stationed at the Pentagon as part of a cybersecurity incident response team. These experiences have shaped who she is today. But Terri will tell you that what has also been critically influential in her life is the fact that she is often “the only one in the room.”

Over the last 12 months, TMUS stock rose by 10.89%. The one-year T-Mobile US Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.82. The average equity rating for TMUS stock is currently 1.45, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $192.53 billion, with 1.20 billion shares outstanding and 414.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.48M shares, TMUS stock reached a trading volume of 4142255 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $184.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc is set at 2.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 21.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.83.

TMUS Stock Performance Analysis:

T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.43. With this latest performance, TMUS shares dropped by -1.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.64 for T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.93, while it was recorded at 161.70 for the last single week of trading, and 144.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into T-Mobile US Inc Fundamentals:

T-Mobile US Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.83 and a Current Ratio set at 0.91.

TMUS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, T-Mobile US Inc posted 1.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc go to 26.91%.

T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TMUS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.