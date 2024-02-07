Mosaic Company [MOS] Is Currently 1.40 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] jumped around 0.42 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $30.35 at the close of the session, up 1.40%. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Mosaic Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results and Conference Call and Participation in Investor Conference.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) plans to release fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings results on Wednesday, February 21, after close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will issue a news wire alert when earnings materials are publicly available on the company’s website.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

On Thursday, February 22, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the company will host a conference call to discuss the results and answer questions submitted via email. Phone lines will be opened to allow for additional questions. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting Mosaic’s website, and an audio replay of the call will be available on the website for up to one year from the time of the earnings call.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.26M shares, MOS reached a trading volume of 5355179 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mosaic Company [MOS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOS shares is $39.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mosaic Company is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.58.

How has MOS stock performed recently?

Mosaic Company [MOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.50. With this latest performance, MOS shares dropped by -14.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.42 for Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.48, while it was recorded at 30.54 for the last single week of trading, and 36.29 for the last 200 days.

Mosaic Company [MOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Mosaic Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.58 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Mosaic Company [MOS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mosaic Company posted 1.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOS.

Insider trade positions for Mosaic Company [MOS]

The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MOS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MOS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.