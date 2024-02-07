Maxim Group slashes price target on Cybin Inc [CYBN] – find out why.

Cybin Inc [AMEX: CYBN] slipped around -0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.33 at the close of the session, down -4.10%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.68M shares, CYBN reached a trading volume of 6321495 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cybin Inc [CYBN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYBN shares is $5.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYBN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Cybin Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cybin Inc is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

How has CYBN stock performed recently?

Cybin Inc [CYBN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.01. With this latest performance, CYBN shares dropped by -18.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.94 for Cybin Inc [CYBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4034, while it was recorded at 0.3542 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3973 for the last 200 days.

Cybin Inc [CYBN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cybin Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.89 and a Current Ratio set at 2.89.

Insider trade positions for Cybin Inc [CYBN]

The top three institutional holders of CYBN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CYBN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CYBN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.