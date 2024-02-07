Market cap of Teck Resources Ltd [TECK] reaches 20.12B – now what?

Teck Resources Ltd [NYSE: TECK] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 0.55 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $38.70. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 5:45 PM that Teck to Present at the BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference February 26, 2024.

The presentation will be webcast through the following link at: https://app.webinar.net/87zPOJ6Owl9.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4239460 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Teck Resources Ltd stands at 2.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.46%.

The market cap for TECK stock reached $20.12 billion, with 519.80 million shares outstanding and 506.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, TECK reached a trading volume of 4239460 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Teck Resources Ltd [TECK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TECK shares is $46.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TECK stock is a recommendation set at 1.37. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Teck Resources Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teck Resources Ltd is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for TECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91.

How has TECK stock performed recently?

Teck Resources Ltd [TECK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.49. With this latest performance, TECK shares dropped by -4.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.80 for Teck Resources Ltd [TECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.40, while it was recorded at 39.46 for the last single week of trading, and 40.47 for the last 200 days.

Teck Resources Ltd [TECK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Teck Resources Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.68 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Teck Resources Ltd [TECK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teck Resources Ltd posted 0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.96/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TECK.

Insider trade positions for Teck Resources Ltd [TECK]

The top three institutional holders of TECK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TECK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TECK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.