Market cap of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR] reaches 3.25B – now what?

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [NYSE: SPR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.98% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.92%. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Spirit AeroSystems Reports 2023 Results.

Over the last 12 months, SPR stock dropped by -18.56%. The one-year Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.03. The average equity rating for SPR stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

The market cap for the stock reached $3.25 billion, with 116.03 million shares outstanding and 115.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.17M shares, SPR stock reached a trading volume of 7687405 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPR shares is $33.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54.

SPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.92. With this latest performance, SPR shares dropped by -11.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.03 for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.54, while it was recorded at 27.59 for the last single week of trading, and 25.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.71.

SPR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc posted -1.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -595.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc go to 8.50%.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc [SPR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SPR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SPR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.