Market cap of PepsiCo Inc [PEP] reaches 235.68B – now what?

PepsiCo Inc [NASDAQ: PEP] gained 0.29% on the last trading session, reaching $171.42 price per share at the time. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 9:05 AM that The #JOMO is Real: Frito-Lay Predicts Couches and Comfort as the MVPs of Game Day.

Win or lose, at home or not – more than one-third of Americans also admit they’ll likely miss work on Monday.

The first-ever Super Bowl in Las Vegas will be among the year’s most exciting cultural moments – but for a staggering 81% of Americans, watching it all from the couch is much better. Frito-Lay’s annual Super Bowl Snack Index today reveals an uptick in symptoms of #JOMO (Joy of Missing Out), as nearly half of Americans also admit they will prioritize watching the game surrounded by their favorite foods over large social gatherings with friends.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.18M shares, PEP reached a trading volume of 5182343 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PepsiCo Inc [PEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEP shares is $187.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for PepsiCo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepsiCo Inc is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEP in the course of the last twelve months was 33.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.71.

Trading performance analysis for PEP stock

PepsiCo Inc [PEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.06. With this latest performance, PEP shares gained by 1.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.76 for PepsiCo Inc [PEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 168.38, while it was recorded at 170.71 for the last single week of trading, and 176.43 for the last 200 days.

PepsiCo Inc [PEP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

PepsiCo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 0.88.

PepsiCo Inc [PEP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PepsiCo Inc posted 1.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PepsiCo Inc go to 8.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at PepsiCo Inc [PEP]

The top three institutional holders of PEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PEP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PEP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.