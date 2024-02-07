Market cap of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. [GT] reaches 3.93B – now what?

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. [NASDAQ: GT] gained 2.82% or 0.38 points to close at $13.87 with a heavy trading volume of 7405093 shares. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 4:30 PM that GOODYEAR TO ANNOUNCE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) will report fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results after market close on Monday, Feb. 12, followed by an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. EST on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

The Company will publish its results in the form of an Investor Letter on its investor relations website: http://investor.goodyear.com on Feb. 12. The following morning, the Company will host an investor call that will focus on questions and answers.

The daily chart for GT points out that the company has recorded 10.87% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.55M shares, GT reached to a volume of 7405093 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GT shares is $16.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for GT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.73.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. [GT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.26. With this latest performance, GT shares gained by 2.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.33 for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. [GT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.08, while it was recorded at 13.87 for the last single week of trading, and 13.37 for the last 200 days.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. go to 26.30%.

The top three institutional holders of GT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.