Market cap of Brookfield Corporation [BN] reaches 65.02B – now what?

Brookfield Corporation [NYSE: BN] price surged by 2.85 percent to reach at $1.1. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 10:30 AM that Brookfield Corporation to Host Fourth Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call.

Results will be released that morning before 7:00am (ET) and available on our website at https://bn.brookfield.com/news-events/press-releases.

The one-year BN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.57. The average equity rating for BN stock is currently 1.82, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Brookfield Corporation [BN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BN shares is $46.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BN stock is a recommendation set at 1.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Brookfield Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Corporation is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for BN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for BN in the course of the last twelve months was 129.78.

BN Stock Performance Analysis:

Brookfield Corporation [BN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.20. With this latest performance, BN shares gained by 2.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.82 for Brookfield Corporation [BN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.45, while it was recorded at 39.25 for the last single week of trading, and 34.06 for the last 200 days.

BN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brookfield Corporation posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.93/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -133.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BN.

Brookfield Corporation [BN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.