Market Analysts see Symbotic Inc [SYM] falling to $54. Time to buy?

Symbotic Inc [NASDAQ: SYM] loss -23.57% or -11.69 points to close at $37.91 with a heavy trading volume of 7985904 shares. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 4:01 PM that Symbotic Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results.

“Fiscal year 2024 is off to a solid start with strong financial and operational results. I am pleased with the trajectory and goals we have planned for the rest of the year,” said Rick Cohen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Symbotic. “We will continue to innovate and build deployment capacity to support growth and increased profitability for our stakeholders.”.

The daily chart for SYM points out that the company has recorded -27.76% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, SYM reached to a volume of 7985904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Symbotic Inc [SYM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYM shares is $54.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYM stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Symbotic Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Feb-07-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Symbotic Inc is set at 3.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYM in the course of the last twelve months was 245.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.98.

Trading performance analysis for SYM stock

Symbotic Inc [SYM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.04. With this latest performance, SYM shares dropped by -12.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 149.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.43 for Symbotic Inc [SYM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.47, while it was recorded at 45.56 for the last single week of trading, and 40.70 for the last 200 days.

Symbotic Inc [SYM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Symbotic Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.98 and a Current Ratio set at 1.11.

Symbotic Inc [SYM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Symbotic Inc posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -233.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYM.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Symbotic Inc [SYM]

The top three institutional holders of SYM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SYM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SYM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.