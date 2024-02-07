For Ally Financial Inc [ALLY], Analyst sees a rise to $47. What next?

Ally Financial Inc [NYSE: ALLY] surged by $0.11 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $35.87. The company report on February 3, 2024 at 3:18 PM that TIME and Ally Financial name 2024 Dealer of the Year.

Rita Case, president, CEO, and dealer principal at Rick Case Honda in Davie, Florida, wins 55th annual award that recognizes business acumen and community giving.

Rita Case, president, CEO, and dealer principal at Rick Case Honda in Davie, Florida, today was announced as the 2024 TIME Dealer of the Year at the 107th National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show. Now in its 55th year, the TIME Dealer of the Year award is one of the auto industry’s most respected and highly coveted honors.

Ally Financial Inc stock has also loss -4.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ALLY stock has inclined by 32.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 22.42% and gained 2.72% year-on date.

The market cap for ALLY stock reached $10.82 billion, with 302.46 million shares outstanding and 298.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.34M shares, ALLY reached a trading volume of 4761713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ally Financial Inc [ALLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLY shares is $39.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Ally Financial Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ally Financial Inc is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALLY in the course of the last twelve months was 4.37.

ALLY stock trade performance evaluation

Ally Financial Inc [ALLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.55. With this latest performance, ALLY shares gained by 1.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.25 for Ally Financial Inc [ALLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.55, while it was recorded at 36.36 for the last single week of trading, and 28.54 for the last 200 days.

Ally Financial Inc [ALLY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ally Financial Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.06.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ally Financial Inc [ALLY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ally Financial Inc posted 0.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ally Financial Inc go to -3.60%.

Ally Financial Inc [ALLY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ALLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ALLY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ALLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.