Dominion Energy Inc [D] Stock trading around $45.09 per share: What’s Next?

Dominion Energy Inc [NYSE: D] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 0.90 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $45.09.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4070162 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dominion Energy Inc stands at 2.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.97%.

The market cap for D stock reached $37.73 billion, with 836.80 million shares outstanding and 835.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.44M shares, D reached a trading volume of 4070162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dominion Energy Inc [D]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for D shares is $49.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on D stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Dominion Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dominion Energy Inc is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for D stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

How has D stock performed recently?

Dominion Energy Inc [D] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.42. With this latest performance, D shares dropped by -8.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for D stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.48 for Dominion Energy Inc [D]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.85, while it was recorded at 45.56 for the last single week of trading, and 48.62 for the last 200 days.

Dominion Energy Inc [D]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Dominion Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.07 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

Earnings analysis for Dominion Energy Inc [D]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for D. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dominion Energy Inc go to -5.12%.

Insider trade positions for Dominion Energy Inc [D]

The top three institutional holders of D stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in D stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in D stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.