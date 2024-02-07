Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on Akero Therapeutics Inc [AKRO] – find out why.

Akero Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: AKRO] closed the trading session at $17.76. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 8:15 AM that Akero Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

A live webcast of the Company presentation will be available through the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.akerotx.com. Following the live webcast, an archived replay will be available on the Company’s website.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.94 percent and weekly performance of -20.50 percent. The stock has been moved at -59.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, AKRO reached to a volume of 4414769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Akero Therapeutics Inc [AKRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKRO shares is $42.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKRO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Akero Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akero Therapeutics Inc is set at 1.39 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.96.

AKRO stock trade performance evaluation

Akero Therapeutics Inc [AKRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.50. With this latest performance, AKRO shares dropped by -22.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.55 for Akero Therapeutics Inc [AKRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.19, while it was recorded at 20.28 for the last single week of trading, and 35.33 for the last 200 days.

Akero Therapeutics Inc [AKRO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Akero Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.25 and a Current Ratio set at 20.25.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Akero Therapeutics Inc [AKRO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Akero Therapeutics Inc posted -0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 38.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Akero Therapeutics Inc go to -14.60%.

Akero Therapeutics Inc [AKRO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AKRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AKRO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AKRO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.