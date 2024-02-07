Better Therapeutics Inc [BTTX] fell -10.26% so far this year. What now?

Better Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: BTTX] price plunged by -10.16 percent to reach at -$0.02.

The one-year BTTX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 88.67. The average equity rating for BTTX stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Better Therapeutics Inc [BTTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTTX shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Better Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2021.

BTTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Better Therapeutics Inc [BTTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.62. With this latest performance, BTTX shares gained by 3.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.34 for Better Therapeutics Inc [BTTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2030, while it was recorded at 0.1891 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5270 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Better Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Better Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.57 and a Current Ratio set at 0.57.

Better Therapeutics Inc [BTTX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BTTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BTTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BTTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.