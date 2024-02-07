Addvantage Technologies Group [AEY] Stock trading around $0.62 per share: What’s Next?

Addvantage Technologies Group [NASDAQ: AEY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 77.14% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -65.75%. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 4:05 PM that ADDvantage Technologies Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

On June 7, 2023, the Company had received a letter (the “Notice”) from Nasdaq notifying the Company that, because the closing bid price for its common stock has been below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days, it was not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”), and Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that a failure to meet the Minimum Bid Price Requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days.

Over the last 12 months, AEY stock dropped by -95.78%.

The market cap for the stock reached $0.92 million, with 1.41 million shares outstanding and 1.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 116.67K shares, AEY stock reached a trading volume of 40818428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Addvantage Technologies Group [AEY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Addvantage Technologies Group is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58.

AEY Stock Performance Analysis:

Addvantage Technologies Group [AEY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -65.75. With this latest performance, AEY shares dropped by -74.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.63 for Addvantage Technologies Group [AEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3857, while it was recorded at 0.7759 for the last single week of trading, and 4.5364 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Addvantage Technologies Group Fundamentals:

Addvantage Technologies Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.51 and a Current Ratio set at 1.11.

Addvantage Technologies Group [AEY] Institutonal Ownership Details

