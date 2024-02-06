Wolfe Research lifts Carrier Global Corp [CARR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Carrier Global Corp [NYSE: CARR] loss -0.92% on the last trading session, reaching $56.26 price per share at the time. The company report on January 16, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Carrier Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Advisory.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, will release its fourth quarter 2023 earnings on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 and host a conference call and webcast at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

The webcast and presentation will be available at ir.carrier.com. To listen to the earnings call by phone, participants must pre-register at Carrier Earnings Call Registration. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing access to the live call. A recording will be archived and available for replay later on the site.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.68M shares, CARR reached a trading volume of 7716368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Carrier Global Corp [CARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $61.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corp is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 20.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.25.

Trading performance analysis for CARR stock

Carrier Global Corp [CARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.09. With this latest performance, CARR shares gained by 1.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.46 for Carrier Global Corp [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.51, while it was recorded at 55.93 for the last single week of trading, and 51.73 for the last 200 days.

Carrier Global Corp [CARR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Carrier Global Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.25 and a Current Ratio set at 1.66.

Carrier Global Corp [CARR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carrier Global Corp posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.4/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corp go to 9.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Carrier Global Corp [CARR]

The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CARR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CARR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.