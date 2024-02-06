Plug Power Inc [PLUG] gain 3.56% so far this year. What now?

Plug Power Inc [NASDAQ: PLUG] loss -0.85% or -0.04 points to close at $4.66 with a heavy trading volume of 59802399 shares. The company report on February 2, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Plug Signs BEDP Contract for a 500MW Electrolyzer in Europe.

Plug’s total amount of Basic Engineering and Design Package (BEDP) contracts reaches 4.1GW.

The daily chart for PLUG points out that the company has recorded -60.22% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 47.05M shares, PLUG reached to a volume of 59802399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Plug Power Inc [PLUG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLUG shares is $6.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLUG stock is a recommendation set at 2.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plug Power Inc is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLUG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

Trading performance analysis for PLUG stock

Plug Power Inc [PLUG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.06. With this latest performance, PLUG shares gained by 6.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.40 for Plug Power Inc [PLUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.00, while it was recorded at 4.27 for the last single week of trading, and 7.45 for the last 200 days.

Plug Power Inc [PLUG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Plug Power Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.31 and a Current Ratio set at 2.41.

Plug Power Inc [PLUG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Plug Power Inc posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -52.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLUG.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Plug Power Inc [PLUG]

The top three institutional holders of PLUG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PLUG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PLUG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.