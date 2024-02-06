Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS] fell -19.08% so far this year. What now?

Kosmos Energy Ltd [NYSE: KOS] loss -6.22% or -0.36 points to close at $5.43 with a heavy trading volume of 11649880 shares. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 2:00 AM that Kosmos Energy to Host Fourth Quarter 2023 Results and Webcast on February 26, 2024.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE/LSE: KOS) announced today the following schedule for its fourth quarter 2023 results:.

Earnings Release: Monday, February 26, 2024, pre-UK market open via Business Wire, Regulatory News Service, and the Company’s website at www.kosmosenergy.com.

The daily chart for KOS points out that the company has recorded -25.72% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.48M shares, KOS reached to a volume of 11649880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOS shares is $9.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Kosmos Energy Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kosmos Energy Ltd is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for KOS stock

Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.98. With this latest performance, KOS shares dropped by -19.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.92 for Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.50, while it was recorded at 5.92 for the last single week of trading, and 6.76 for the last 200 days.

Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Kosmos Energy Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.54 and a Current Ratio set at 0.82.

Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kosmos Energy Ltd posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 64.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kosmos Energy Ltd go to 23.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Kosmos Energy Ltd [KOS]

The top three institutional holders of KOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KOS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KOS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.