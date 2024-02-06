Daiwa Securities lifts Lilly[Eli] & Co [LLY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Lilly(Eli) & Co [NYSE: LLY] jumped around 38.55 points on Monday, while shares priced at $706.20 at the close of the session, up 5.77%. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Johna Norton to Retire as Lilly Executive Vice President of Global Quality.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced that Johna Norton, executive vice president of Global Quality, will be retiring after 34 years of service with the company, effective July 31, 2024.

She will continue to serve at full capacity in her role and as a member of Lilly’s Executive Committee until her retirement date. An internal and external search is actively underway for her successor.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.09M shares, LLY reached a trading volume of 7511383 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lilly[Eli] & Co [LLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLY shares is $654.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Lilly(Eli) & Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lilly(Eli) & Co is set at 15.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 59.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for LLY in the course of the last twelve months was 206.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

How has LLY stock performed recently?

Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.49. With this latest performance, LLY shares gained by 14.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 113.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.83 for Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 608.91, while it was recorded at 664.97 for the last single week of trading, and 530.44 for the last 200 days.

Lilly[Eli] & Co [LLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Lilly(Eli) & Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.05.

Earnings analysis for Lilly(Eli) & Co [LLY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lilly(Eli) & Co posted 2.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.78/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lilly(Eli) & Co go to 26.86%.

Insider trade positions for Lilly[Eli] & Co [LLY]

The top three institutional holders of LLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LLY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.