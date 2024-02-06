Abbvie Inc [ABBV] is 10.51% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Abbvie Inc [NYSE: ABBV] closed the trading session at $171.26. The company report on February 2, 2024 at 7:36 AM that AbbVie Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Reports Full-Year Diluted EPS of $2.72 on a GAAP Basis, a Decrease of 59.0 Percent; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $11.11, a Decrease of 19.3 Percent; These Results Include an Unfavorable Impact of $0.42 Per Share Related to 2023 Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expense .

Delivers Full-Year Net Revenues of $54.318 Billion, a Decrease of 6.4 Percent on a Reported Basis and 5.9 Percent on an Operational Basis.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.51 percent and weekly performance of 4.48 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.46M shares, ABBV reached to a volume of 6485148 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Abbvie Inc [ABBV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $175.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 1.97. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Abbvie Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abbvie Inc is set at 3.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 12.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.84.

ABBV stock trade performance evaluation

Abbvie Inc [ABBV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.48. With this latest performance, ABBV shares gained by 6.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.36 for Abbvie Inc [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.04, while it was recorded at 167.37 for the last single week of trading, and 147.65 for the last 200 days.

Abbvie Inc [ABBV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Abbvie Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Abbvie Inc [ABBV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Abbvie Inc posted 2.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.46/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abbvie Inc go to -0.22%.

Abbvie Inc [ABBV]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ABBV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ABBV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ABBV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.