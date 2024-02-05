why Citigroup Inc [C] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $61.85

Citigroup Inc [NYSE: C] slipped around -0.52 points on Friday, while shares priced at $55.54 at the close of the session, down -0.93%. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Santander, Ramirez & Co. and Mischler Financial Group Join DirectBooks.

Global Syndicate Community Reaches 342023 Yields Milestones in Platform Activity and Product Growth.

DirectBooks, a global leader in primary markets communications, announced today that Santander, Ramirez & Co. and Mischler Financial Group have joined the platform. The recent additions increase the number of underwriters participating on DirectBooks to 34 worldwide.

Compared to the average trading volume of 19.03M shares, C reached a trading volume of 19255426 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Citigroup Inc [C]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $61.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57.

How has C stock performed recently?

Citigroup Inc [C] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.48. With this latest performance, C shares gained by 3.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.80 for Citigroup Inc [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.78, while it was recorded at 55.79 for the last single week of trading, and 45.84 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc [C]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Citigroup Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.46.

Earnings analysis for Citigroup Inc [C]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citigroup Inc posted 2.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc go to 1.20%.

Insider trade positions for Citigroup Inc [C]

The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in C stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in C stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.